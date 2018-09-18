The 13 best horror games on PC and consoles to play before Halloween

Get ready for a scare... Halloween is just around the corner, and there are plenty of fright-inducing video games you could be playing to get you in a suitably ghoulish mood.

Scary movies are ten a penny – and we've rounded up the best of them in our best horror movies guide – but games can crucially make horror an engaged experience by putting you in the driver's seat.

When you're the one holding the controller and making the choices that could mean life or death, every moment is tense and significant. It's a lot harder to laugh at on-screen characters making stupid and clichéd decisions when you're the one making them.

We've gotten far better at scaring ourselves, while games have matured beyond simple gore and jump scares. Though these elements still play an important role in the genre, our approach to horror has more nuance than ever.

What follows is our choice of the 13 best horror games that you can play on PC and consoles today – no points for guessing why the . Go ahead and spook yourselves silly.