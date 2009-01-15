Sony claims PS3 in "early adopter phase"

PS3 is still in its 'early adopter phase' according to Sony

This week, the first week of the year of our Lord 2009, a Sony representative has claimed that the PlayStation 3 is still in its 'early adopter phase'.

You may remember that the PlayStation 3 launched in Japan on November 11 and in the US on November 17. In 2006. Over two years ago.

SCEA director of hardware marketing, John Koller, made the claim (or slip-up, depending on your point-of-view) in a recent interview with Gamasutra.

PSP/PS3 demographics

"The PSP, from a handheld perspective, it's more of a 13-17 year old, multi-ethnic, a bit lower-income as well," he told them.

In comparison to that demographic, he noted that: "The PS3 is still in its early adopter phase, tech-oriented consumer… they're interested in the multi-functionality of the system."

Last month, none other than the Wall Street Journal claimed that the PS3 wasn't a valid "comeback player", pointed out by snippy gaming blog Destructoid.