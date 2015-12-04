You'll get to play Rock Band VR on Oculus Rift when it launches

Oculus co-founder Palmer Luckey announced Rock Band VR while on stage at this year's The Game Awards. The project is a collaboration between Oculus VR and Harmonix Music Systems, set to release alongside the Oculus Rift in the beginning of 2016.

The announcement was pre-empted with a rockstar training montage featuring Luckey and speedmetal powerhouse Dragonforce (of "Through the Fire and the Flames" fame.) Luckey then described the experience of playing Harmonix's virtual-reality rhythm game, primarily being surrounded by band mates and the roaring crowd in a first-person perspective.

Other details regarding Rock Band VR, unfortunately, were slim. However, Luckey announced, plastic guitar still in hand, that Rock Band VR will be one of many experiences that will be playable alongside the Oculus Rift when it launches in Q1 of next year.

See the trailer for yourself: