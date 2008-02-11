Apple working on secret games hardware?

So you've heard of the iPod, but what about Apple's gaming platform? Yeah, us neither

As Microsoft, Nintendo and

Sony

continue to dominate the gaming industry, more companies are trying to find a way into the business. And, by the look of things, Apple may be one of those firms that are trying to do just that.

According to ars technica , Apple has filed a trademark extension for a product related to video games that includes, "Toys, games and playthings, namely, hand-held units for playing electronic games; hand-held units for playing video games; stand alone video game machines; electronic games other than those adapted for use with television receivers only; LCD game machines; electronic educational game machines; toys, namely battery-powered computer games."

Apple handheld likely?

Ever since the trademark extension was made public, the internet has exploded with speculation asking what Apple may have up its sleeve. And given the company's success in the gadget market, there's no reason to suggest it wouldn't try to make some progress in the gaming industry.

Regardless, Apple has not commented on the filing and so far there is no indication that a gaming device is in the pipeline. But if anything is ever said about such a product, look for all its coverage right here.