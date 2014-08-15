PS4 Share Play will be restricted to 60-minute sessions

But you can boot up again straight after

Sony's Share Play feature, which will let players share friends' PS4 games over the internet, won't be totally free of restrictions.

The new feature will allow PlayStation Plus subscribers to remotely play games from a friend's PS4 without owning it themselves, but those sessions will be limited to 60 minutes a time, Sony has confirmed to Gamespot.

However, there's no limit on the number of times you can use Share play, so you could simply begin a new session the moment one ends - though that's hardly ideal if you and your friend are in the middle of a co-op game.

It's also worth noting that if you're playing remotely, you won't be able to save any of your progress to your own account, as all the action is taking place on another person's PS4 in some distant land.

SCE Worldwide Studios boss Shuhei Yoshida has described the service as a "mini PlayStation Now". PlayStation Now doesn't face the same restrictions, but it does come at an extra cost. Share Play will be free of charge when it arrives (aside from a PlayStation Plus subscription).