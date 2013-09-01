PS4 may get headstart as Xbox One release tipped for 'late November'

While the world waits with bated breath for Microsoft to confirm when the Xbox One console will go on sale, any little hint is welcome. This weekend expectant fans were given another straw to clutch.

The good folks at Pepsi are giving away Xbox One consoles to lucky competition winners, but are informing entrants in the small print that "Xbox One has targeted launch date of late November 2013."

Microsoft so far has only committed to a 'November' release date, so late in the month would certainly be at the lower end of the expectations.

It could also give Sony an all-important head start on Microsoft as the PS4 goes on sale on November 15 in the United States.

Guesswork

Alternatively, Sony's planned European launch on November 29 would be in line with the latest guesswork for the Xbox One.

These new reports are contrary to recent rumours suggesting the long-awaited next-gen device would arrive on November 8.

