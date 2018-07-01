The best Nintendo Wii U deals in July 2018

This could be the last time we'll be talking about cheap Wii U deals. Nintendo recently confirmed production on the Wii U is ending as the Japanese giant moves focus to the Nintendo Switch. So grab a deal while you can as you may only be able to find preowned consoles soon.

On this page you will find all of the best Wii U deals on standalone consoles and bundles, actually most of the items in the comparison chart below come bundled with a game once you click through.

The Wii U might be unable to compete with the Xbox One and PS4 in raw power, but it's a console packed with some unique features and good ideas. So if you don't fancy the hardcore gaming experiences of those other two consoles, the fun and light-hearted orientation of the Wii U experience could be for you. There are some strong games in its lineup right now, but considering the still-high costs, you may want to consider a Nintendo Switch bundle instead.

Today's best Wii U deals ? AUD $1713.01 View Super Mario 3D World bundle AUD $2567.18 View

Wii U game deals

The Wii U hasn't enjoyed the same success as the original Wii console, but that doesn't mean there aren't a lot of incredible exclusives to enjoy. We've rounded up some of the best ones in a comparison chart below. So if you decide to add a Wii U to your console collection, be sure to take a look at these games while you can. It's looking like the new Nintendo Switch won't have a disc drive, so don't expect it to be backwards compatible.