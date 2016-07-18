Microsoft has confirmed the Xbox One S release date

The Xbox One S, Microsoft's slimmer, sleeker Xbox One, will arrive on August 2.

The 2TB version will be rolling out to "select regions" on that date, Major Nelson announced on the Xbox Wire. The other models - 1TB and 500GB - won't arrive until later on, with no specific date given.

If you haven't pre-ordered an Xbox One S Microsoft says you can still do so, either through the Microsoft Store or from one of many retailers, and get it on August 2.

The new console is 40% slimmer than the existing Xbox One and introduces support for 4K video. It also comes with a built-in power brick (hooray!), an IR blaster, and a redesigned controller.

The 2TB console costs US$399 (AU$549/£349), while the 1TB and 500GB versions cost US$349/£299 and US$299/£249 respectively (Australian 1TB and 500GB versions have not been announced).