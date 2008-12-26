Wii to offer video on demand

The Nintendo Wii will soon have a video on demand service, with the company confirming that it has tied up a deal with Japanese advertising firm Dentsu to develop the service.

Scheduled to arrive in Japan next year, Nintendo is looking to follow its console rivals into the VOD market and is expected to roll the service out to other markets after gauging reactions in its home nation.

"Nintendo and Dentsu shall use the environment surrounding the Wii so that living rooms with Wii-ready TVs would become more of a fun area for communication among families and friends," the firms said in a joint statement.

Free and paid-for content

The service is expected to embrace both free and paid-for content which Wii users would access over the internet on their television.

Dentus will look to monetise the project, and if it can tap into the already huge Wii user-base it could feasibly be a force to reckon with.

Microsoft's Xbox Live marketplace and the PlayStation Network have both proved to be a success, with on demand movies, television shows and clips performing admirably.