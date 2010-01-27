Namco and EA Sports to embrace Apple Tablet

Peter Moore, president of EA Sports, has claimed that Apple's soon-to-be-unveiled Tablet PC has lots of potential as a games machine.

Plus, other major games pulishers including Japanese giant Namco Bandai (who has sold 23 million gaming apps on the Apple App Store to date) are readying themselves for Apple's latest computer.

Tablet gaming

"If it's got a great screen, some buttons, you can turn it on and it connects to the Internet, it's got the ability to be a games machine," EA Sports boss Peter Moore told Bloomberg

Jon Kromrey, general manager of the Apple games group at Namco Networks America said: "I'm having fun thinking about all the wonderful things we can do with the device when it's announced."

Apple is finally set to put the many rumours about its new tablet computer to rest when it unveils the machine later today in San Francisco at 6pm GMT.

Edge noted this week that a recent study claims that at least 150 games are being developed already for release on Apple's tablet computer,

Via Edge