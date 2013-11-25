Apple confirms purchase of PrimeSense 3D motion-tracking company

Apple is now the proud owner of its own motion-tracking company, after confirming the acquisition of Israeli firm PrimeSense.

Following reports last weekend that a deal was close, an Apple spokesperson confirmed the purchase to AllThingsD, for a reported fee of around $360m (around £221, AU$392).

PrimeSense, which focuses mainly on 3D sensor technology, made its name by producing the motion-sensing technology behind the first Microsoft Kinect sensor.

It is not clear how Apple plans to put the company to use, but speculation has been rife that the long-rumoured Apple iTV set will offer a gesture controlled user interface.

Refining

In confirming the deal, Apple spokesperson Kristin Huguet was unsurprising cagey over the company's future plans.

She said: "Apple buys smaller technology companies from time to time, and we generally do not discuss our purpose or plans."

Since it assisted with the production of the first Kinect sensor, PrimeSense has been refining its motion sensing offerings, with the new Capri model significantly reducing the size of the sensor.