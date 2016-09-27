Razer's newest gaming mouse will raise your APM

On the heels of introducing its Mecha-Membrane Ornata keyboard, Razer is also introducing custom-made mechanical switches to the DeathAdder Elite.

The new flagship gaming mouse comes with new mechanical switches designed to shorten the lag time between actuations while increasing durability to 50-million clicks.

At the same time, the DeathAdder Elite has been fitted with a new 5G optical sensor that tracks up to 16,000 dots-per-inch at a rate of 450 inches-per-second. Razer claims these features make its latest peripheral the most sensitive and accurate gaming mouse yet with highest measured resolution accuracy (RA) of 99.4%.

As ever the DeathAdder Elite will come with Chroma lighting, allowing it to emit a rainbow of colors while synchronizing the lighting across your other Razer devices.

The DeathAdder Elite comes priced at $69 (about £53, AU$90) and begins shipping this October.