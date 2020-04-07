Best Nintendo Switch accessories 2020: make the most of your hybrid console

Whether you've just bought one or you've had it for a while, it's never a bad time to think about upgrading your Nintendo Switch console with some of the best Nintendo Switch accessories on the market.

Nintendo's super portable Nintendo Switch works right out of the box, which is great because it means you don't actually need anything to start playing. But that doesn't mean there isn't a huge range of great Nintendo Switch accessories available to enhance your experience with the console.

There's a whole bunch of cool things you can pick up, from a practical Pro controller to make those longer play sessions more comfortable, to a stylish carry case and many other useful things in between. Whatever it is you're looking for, we've got you covered with this useful guide to the best Nintendo Switch accessories to buy from Nintendo itself as well as third parties.

Read on, then, for our pick of the best Nintendo Switch accessories that are currently available. We'll explain what they're used for, who needs them, and how they can be useful.

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller

For when a Joy-Con just won’t do

Excellent D-Pad

Amazing battery life

NFC and USB-C are forward-thinking

Expensive

Triggers could be deeper

If you're not particularly taken with the bundled Joy-Con controllers and want something a little more traditional, consider picking up the Nintendo Switch Pro controller as your next Nintendo Switch accessory.

Though the Joy-Con controllers do have a grip which unties them to form a single device, they don't come with traditional D-pads, and they don't look quite as ergonomically sound as these Pro controller upgrades do.

With their motion controls, HD rumble and Amiibo support, these are a solid alternative to the original Nintendo Switch Joy-Con controllers that come in the box with a Switch. Xenoblade Chronicles, Super Smash Bros Ultimate and Splatoon 2-themed options are also available if you're willing to spend a little more to get one.

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Joy-Con Controllers

An extra pair of controllers

Can be attached to Switch or used as individual controllers

Great size for a child's hands

Can be fiddly to use for larger hands

Not cheap

The Nintendo Switch Pro controllers are great for single players, but you might want to pick up some extra Joy-Cons controllers to get gaming with a few friends... which brings us to our next Nintendo Switch accessory.

Unless you want to make the purchase of Joy-Con controllers a prerequisite for entry to your home, you're going to be found short if the opportunity arises for a multiplayer gaming sessions the next time a few friends pop round.

Switch Joy-Con color selections are growing all the time too. Alongside the neon red and blue, and gray versions, which were available at launch, it's now possible to pick up a variety of colors including neon orange and purple, Splatoon-themed neon pink and green and neon yellow.

Joy-Con controllers can be purchased separately or in a pair, as your needs and budget allow. It's worth noting that you save a little on each individual controller by paying for a pair outright, however.

SHareconn Nintendo Switch Carrying Case

Spacious travel case that will keep your hardware protected

EVA hard shell

Plenty of room for most gamers

Limited style options

SHareconn's take on a Switch carry case is the most likely to suit most people's needs.

A mainly black case with red or blue detailing, this hard-shell case is a pretty popular online seller, due to its spacious Joy-Con and accesory storage, slips for ten game cartridges, and a snug inner lining to keep all your kit safe as it should be. It's got all you need to keep your Switch and peripherals protected on your travels, or tidied away from you living room.

It comes with a tempered glass protector bundled in too: a step up from most plastic screen protectors out there, and it means you're actually covering up the Switch's screen with a tougher-grade material – it's even fingerprint resistant.

If there simply isn't enough space for you, the slightly larger SHareconn storage box has room for 18 cartridges, the charging dock, charging cable, and Pro controller – with a perfect indent for the Switch to sit in without any fiddly elastic straps.

Looking for more carry cases? Check out the best Nintendo Switch carry cases 2020

(Image credit: Surge)

Surge Nintendo Switch Grip Kit

Making Joy-Cons more comfortable

Affordable

Makes Joy-Cons more comfortable

Only available in gray

Not compatible with the wrist strap attachment

If you'd rather not buy a Pro controller for your Nintendo Switch but would like your additional Joy-Con controllers to be more comfortable to use when detached separately, then a grip kit Switch accessory is always an option.

This kit from Surge, containing two controller grips and two thumb grips, will make your slim Joy-Con controllers slightly bulkier, and more akin to a traditional controller shape, which should reduce any discomfort that would arise in a longer play session.

(Image credit: HORI)

HORI Game Card Case

Organize your cartridges

Compact and portable

Tough case

Includes memory card holder

Holds 24 game cartridges

Probably won't fit in a Switch carry case

If you're a fan of physical media over downloads, this is the Nintendo Switch accessory for you: a game card case for taking your Switch on the go. Even if you're just storing games at home, it's a better way of keeping your cartridges in order than piling up each of the individual game boxes. Nintendo offers its own cases in black or clear.

This compact one from HORI holds 24 Switch game cards and two microSD cards, which should keep you going for a good long while.

(Image credit: HORI)

HORI Switch LAN Adapter

Get connected

Officially licensed by Nintendo

Fairly pricey for a cable

Performance relies on internet connection

True LAN parties are actually possible on the Nintendo Switch, but only if you pick up an Ethernet adapter as your next Switch accessory – the console doesn't actually have a standard Ethernet port itself.

You can connect up to 10 docked Nintendo Switch consoles for an intense gaming tournament with your friends, and not have to worry about dodgy wireless connections.

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Joy-Con Charging Grip

Charge it up

Charge Joy-Cons while you're using them

Comfortable

Unnecessary unless you plan on playing for more than 20 hours at a time

As you might have noticed, the Joy-Con grip that comes boxed with your Nintendo Switch won't charge your Joy-Con controllers. Considering the Joy-Con controllers have around 20 hours of battery life in them, though, it shouldn't prove to be too much of a problem.

However, we all have those times post-play where we just throw our Switch controller on the sofa and walk away. If you just know you're likely to play with the grip frequently and forget to reattach the controllers to your docked console, this could be your next Nintendo Switch accessory.

(Image credit: PDP)

Nintendo Switch Starter Kit

To kick you off

Officially licensed by Nintendo

Comes with plenty of accessories

Comes in special designs

Quality isn't premium

Considering you buy protective accessories for your phone, your tablet, and for your laptop, we'd say it's also worth buying them for your Nintendo Switch to keep it secure and safe when it's undocked and on the move.

You can get this nifty Switch Starter Kit by PDP, officially licensed by Nintendo, which includes a screen protector, earbuds, Joy-Con Armor Guards, thumb caps, cleaning cloth, and applicator.

We'd definitely recommend picking up this kit as your next Nintendo Switch accessory for the screen protector alone – bearing in mind we've seen reports of players scratching the tablet screen when docking the console for home play, they're worth investing in.

Sandisk microSDXC for Nintendo Switch

Nintendo-branded memory cards are a safe bet

Storage: 64GB, 128GB | Read Speed: up to 100mb/s | Warranty: Lifetime (or 30 years) | SD Reader: No | Ultra High Speed: UHS-3

Official memory card

Reliable brand

High speed

Nothing like the Nintendo stamp of approval to put you at ease. Sandisk is a massive memory card manufacturer – though usually with regards to cameras – and these tie-in options have a read speed of up to 100mb for fast loading. A minimum 30-year warranty, too.

They even come with a friendly mushroom (for the 128GB model) or Triforce design (for the 64GB model). You won't see the design much when it's in the console, but you'll know it's there.

Check out our list of the best microSD cards for Nintendo Switch

(Image credit: HORI)

HORI Switch Compact PlayStand

For tabletop play

Affordable and portable

Officially licenced by Nintendo

Play whilst charging in angled stand

No charger built in

Think you'll play the Nintendo Switch in tabletop mode a lot? Then you'll want to look into purchasing the HORI playstand as a Switch accessory.

Although the Switch has a flip-out leg on its rear that will support it, it doesn't really leave any clearance for plugging a charging cable into the USB-C port on the console's base.

On the other hand, the HORI playstand is built to allow this, lifting the console off the surface you're playing on, as well as offering adjustable angles for more comfortable gaming. Legend of Zelda and Mario editions are also available from Nintendo.

Image Credit: Anker

Anker PowerCore 20,100 power bank

A portable charger

Big battery size

High speed charging

Heavy

Here's a Nintendo Switch accessory for those planning to use their console on the go a lot: a nice sturdy sturdy external battery pack is just the job for getting more gaming time in while you're away from home.

The Switch's portable battery life isn’t unreasonable, but it isn't stellar either, and since you can’t guarantee you're always going to be near a plug socket to top up its charge, a back up power source is handy (just make sure you always have a USB-C cable about your person to connect it too).

You've likely heard of Anker, and this is one of the company's best portable chargers. It comes with a huge 20,100mAh battery inside, meaning this will be able to charge up your Nintendo Switch multiple times before it needs a recharge.

Best power banks of 2020: portable chargers to keep your gadgets going

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Joy-Con Wheel Pair

For motorheads

Includes two Joy-Con Wheels

Large, comfortable buttons

Easier to play Mario Kart

Wheels are quite small

If you take your Nintendo Switch Mario Karting seriously, you might be interested in a Joy-Con steering wheel adaptor. This wireless wheel Switch accessory uses the motion sensors in the Joy-Con to allow you to feel like you're driving a real cart.

There's a learning curve to using these accessories, and they're on the small side, but they do add a new dimension to racing games. It's especially convenient that they come in a pair so you don't have to send your friends off to buy their own. Mario and Luigi editions are also available.

HyperX Cloud Alpha

An affordable headset

Interface: Wired (3.5mm analog) | Features: 7.1-channel surround sound, Discord-certified Clearcast bidirectional microphone, 50mm drivers, illuminated earcups

Defined mid-tones

Booming bass

Muddled lows

This isn't the best gaming headset in the world, but it's pretty appealing when it comes to cheap gaming headsets. The HyperX Cloud Alpha is great for those who aren't hugely picky when it comes to their Nintendo Switch headsets and simply want something affordable that works.

Though it lacks both surround sound and style, the HyperX Cloud Alpha is the best headset in its price bracket. Its 2.1 stereo sound is top-notch, with its dual-chamber drivers producing less distortion and better low-end sounds.

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Nintendo Labo

Cardboard fun for the family

Toy-Con Garage has great potential and depth

Construction instructions are good humored

No spare parts

Not the easiest to store when you have limited space

Part software, part hardware, Nintendo Labo is one of the coolest accessories that you have to get for your Nintendo Switch console. If building cardboard peripherals which work with real games and can be reprogrammed in whatever way you like sounds like a neat idea, then you definitely want to take a look at this.

Nintendo Labo is great for any kids and adults that have an interest in building, creating and tinkering around with tech, and Nintendo has been regularly releasing fresh updates to it as well.

HORI Nintendo Switch Pikachu Alumi Case (Gold)

Shock to the system?

Stunning design

Pokemon!

Style over function

This is easily the sharpest-looking Nintendo Switch carry case we've seen. Officially licensed by Nintendo, this Pikachu-themed accessory comes in the form of a gold, metal case featuring everyone's favorite Pokémon.

The metal sheen and gold coloring is enough to sell this in our minds. You might not get the shock absorption of some of the other cases in this list, and you won't fit much in aside from the console itself and five game cartridges, but on looks alone Hori's case warrants a place. The lightning bolt design on the inner lining is pretty neat too.

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Joy-Con Charging Dock

For those who forget to charge

Charges up to 4 Joy-Con Controllers at the same time

Individual LEDs indicate charge level for each Joy-Con

Unnecessary unless you have several Joy-Cons

If you're in the habit of allowing your Nintendo Switch's Joy-Cons run out of battery or you like to have a couple of sets charged at all times in case a friend drops by, then it's worth thinking about investing in a charging stand. Not only is it somewhere to keep your spare controllers when they're not in use, it pretty much guarantees you'll always have a pair that are charged and ready.

These controller docks can be purchased for standard Joy-Cons or the Nintendo Switch Pro controller from Nintendo's official store or trusted third-parties.