Action1 offering free remote desktop and more to small businesses and start-ups

Cloud-based security software firm Action1 has announced that it will now offer its solutions free of charge for up to 10 endpoints. The service will be without limitations, meaning that remote workers will be able to enjoy security patching, software deployment, remote desktop management and more, just as if they were based in the office.

The decision to offer cloud-based support for remote workers has undoubtedly been influenced by the coronavirus pandemic, which has forced many businesses to close their offices.

Smaller firms and start-ups, in particular, still need to ensure that their IT solutions are fully operational even when their staff are not in the office. For these companies, Action1’s offering will prove hugely important.

Remote control

The new work-from-home model that many organizations have adopted has come with a number of IT challenges. Home networks may have poor connectivity and inferior security compared to those found in the office. Action1’s all-in-one system makes it much easier for small businesses to manage their IT solutions remotely.

Most businesses employing Action1’s service will also find that a VPN is no longer necessary to ensure proper endpoint management. As long as business applications are in the cloud, which in most instances they are, Action1 will handle all aspects of the remote management process, with no corporate network connection required.

“The new normal of remote work requires new approaches to IT security,” said Mike Walters, President of Action1 Corporation.

“The existing on-premise technologies were not designed for now-typical IT environments consisting of loosely connected home offices. But even the smallest organizations using Action1’s free Cloud platform can now implement the same level of security and control for their diverse remote workforces, ensuring adequate protection from cyberattacks.”