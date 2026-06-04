I taught Gemini my learning style to understand quantum physics 10x faster with custom analogies and daily quizzes

There’s no denying AI is shaping the future of education. Instead of the traditional one-size-fits-all academic approach, AI offers a more real-time, personalized way of explaining concepts. Models like Gemini and ChatGPT can be turned into your personal one-on-one tutor – a perk once reserved for only the elite.

While there’s a debate to be had about how using AI for learning can be counterproductive – especially for kids who may miss out on brainstorm and learning through mistakes – these chatbots are definitely worth their weight in gold when it comes to complimenting your existing education, whether by helping you dig deeper into a concept or explore topics beyond your school curriculum.

In this article, we’ll give you a step-by-step guide on how to use Gemini to learn quantum physics (or any other topic) 10x faster than traditional methods, in a structured way backed by quizzes and custom analogies.

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Advantages of using Gemini for learning complex concepts

Why did we pick Gemini as our learning partner?

Personalization: Unlike books or pre-designed learning courses, you can customize Gemini based on your own learning style, pace, and level of understanding to create a personalized learning schedule fine-tuned to your needs.

Unlike books or pre-designed learning courses, you can customize Gemini based on your own learning style, pace, and level of understanding to create a personalized learning schedule fine-tuned to your needs. Unlimited repetitions and clarifications: Finding it difficult to understand a concept? No need to wait for a tutor’s availability or waste time watching hundreds of YouTube videos. Ask Gemini as many questions or doubts as you want, and it’ll keep dumbing down the concepts until you fully and truly understand them.

Finding it difficult to understand a concept? No need to wait for a tutor’s availability or waste time watching hundreds of YouTube videos. Ask Gemini as many questions or doubts as you want, and it’ll keep dumbing down the concepts until you fully and truly understand them. Custom analogies: You can instruct Gemini to compare complex topics to concepts you already know to help you understand them better. For instance, a chef could ask Gemini to compare wave-particle duality with something they have first-hand experience with, such as flour or cooking utensils. This level of customization is difficult to achieve through traditional learning methods.

You can instruct Gemini to compare complex topics to concepts you already know to help you understand them better. For instance, a chef could ask Gemini to compare wave-particle duality with something they have first-hand experience with, such as flour or cooking utensils. This level of customization is difficult to achieve through traditional learning methods. Immediate feedback: You can instantly reinforce your learning through interactive quizzes, tests, and the Feynman method, which together create an instant feedback loop. This helps you quickly identify gaps in your understanding and revisit concepts to strengthen your overall clarity.

How to use Gemini to learn quantum physics 10x faster

Quantum physics can surely be an overwhelming concept, especially for folks with no background in science. But we’ve designed this Gemini-based learning guide with beginners in mind, so no matter the field you’re from and the topic you want to master, the following steps will give you everything you need to leverage Gemini to learn anything 10x faster.

Step 1: Explain your learning style to Gemini

When attempting to learn complex concepts like quantum physics, make sure you give Gemini everything it needs to fully understand your learning style. Simple prompts like “Explain it to me like a 12-year-old” might work for everyday questions or basic concepts. However, a dedicated, course-style learning experience from Gemini requires you to be much more specific.

For example, you could enter a prompt: “I want to learn quantum physics, and you’re my world-class tutor. Here’s the learning style I prefer:

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I’m a slow learner and prefer step-by-step explanations in bullet points rather than large paragraphs.

Make sure you use analogies and mental models while explaining every concept, as this will help me grasp them more quickly.

Since I’m a… (chef? Enter your profession here), use examples from my professional field.

Make sure to introduce analogies and mental models before jumping into complex mathematics.

Explain your learning style to Gemini (Image credit: Future)

Using custom analogies can be really powerful when you want to accelerate your learning process. It ties unfamiliar or complex concepts to known professional experiences, which helps you grasp new ideas more quickly. Analogies act as a bridge between new learnings and pre-existing mental framework, so you don’t have to start from scratch. They make new ideas feel familiar, increase recall value, and make the entire process less overwhelming.

Step 2: Design a learning roadmap

Of course, quantum physics is a very vast concept, so you can’t just dive in anywhere – you need a well-defined learning structure. A good approach would be to ask Gemini to create a numbered index of all concepts, similar to what you’d find in a typical textbook. Here’s a detailed prompt to help you with this:

“Create an index of all the topics to be covered over the next four weeks. Start with basic quantum physics discussions and then gradually increase the complexity as we move ahead. Every concept should build on the earlier ones so that I learn everything in the right chronological order.”

Design a detailed course structure with Gemini (Image credit: Future)

Gemini will convert the entire syllabus into a day-wise learning plan that covers no more than one unique concept at a time.

Step 3: Structure each day

Define the flow of explanations you expect each day to maintain uniformity throughout your learning journey. Ask Gemini to break each day’s learning into clear sections, such as:

The core idea

Detailed concept explanation

Analogies and examples related to your field

Common confusions or misconceptions related to the topic

Following a predictable learning path protects you from getting overwhelmed and lets you focus on the lesson at hand. Structured lessons also help you recall everything you’ve learnt until that point and improve long-term retention and total conceptual clarity.

Step 4: Introduce daily quizzes

After defining your learning style and roadmap, consider setting up custom quizzes to ensure the lessons you learn don’t fall through the crack as you progress. These quizzes will help reinforce your daily learnings and test your understanding of the concepts.

Feel free to customize the quiz style based on your learning aptitude. For example, you can ask Gemini to include 10 questions, with 6-7 MCQs and 3-4 descriptive questions. You can also ask Gemini to include true-or-false evaluations.

Here’s a prompt you can use: “Include a quiz section at the end of each learning session, with 10 questions including 7 MCQs and 3 short-answer questions.”

Reinforce learnings with daily quizzes on Gemini (Image credit: Future)

To make the quizzes more engaging, you can ask Gemini to convert them into a daily test, with marks assigned to each question, and maintain a record of your score each day. After Gemini has evaluated your answers, it’s also important to revisit the concepts and hammer down the areas where you struggled.

Step 5: Use the Feynman technique

Remember, the goal isn’t to simp