Seagate FreeAgent Go review

An attractive and slim hard drive perfect for taking on the road with you

The slim Seagate FreeAgent Go is by far one of the most portable hard drives currently to be found on the market.

Seagate has wrapped one of its own standard 2.5-inch drives in a tight aluminium and plastic shell that illuminates with an array of white LED lights when you connect it to your laptop. The effect is one of a compact, consumer drive, rather than a corporate tool, but it works well.

Once formatted, the 500GB of storage translates to 465GB of usable space, so you will be able to store around 160,000 photos or 120,000 MP3 files. With an average cost of 20 pence per Gigabyte, this is one of the more cost-effective external storage solutions you can purchase.

You will find the drive is a 5400rpm mechanical disk that connects to your laptop using USB 2.0. The cable comes with an extra USB port connector, which means that, should you need to, you can also use it with older USB 1.1 devices.

To add a little more flexibility to the range, Seagate has also released a docking station for the FreeAgent Go, which can be bought separately for £30 (inc. VAT). This saves you the trouble of having to connect all the cables and also instantly starts the back-up routine with your laptop when docked.

In terms of extras on the drive itself, you'll find the Seagate Manager software included that offers password protection, as well as encryption of your files. If you are going to carry up to 500GB of important data around with you, this makes perfect sense.

While the Seagate FreeAgent Go may look deceptively simple in design, this strong all-round device offers everything the mobile user needs. It is an attractive external hard drive with a decent transfer rate that also manages to offer excellent value for money.

