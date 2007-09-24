Trending
 

Eurocom D900C Phantom

The fastest laptop we've ever benchmarked

Given the Phantom's spec list it comes as no surpirise that this is the fastest laptop we've ever benchmarked. The combination of a 2.66GHz Core 2 Quad desktop processor with a wide FSB and super fast DDR2 RAM, rockets it through productivity benchmarks. It's sturdily built too, with adequate connectivity options, all housed within a neatly packaged, though black and bland, case.

But the Phantom's showstopper is its Nvidia SLI graphics performance. Its 3Dmark06 score is the best we've ever seen, while its 1920 x 1200 WUXGA resolution at 16:10 screen is as ruggedly built from premium components as any we've seen.

In Cinebench - a benchmarking app that invokes Cinema4D's rendering capabilities - it bettered the score of a Mac Pro. Even at low resolutions the Phantom doubled the graphics performance of Toshiba's Satellite P100-ST9772 and Dell's 1720 desktop replacement.

As can be seen from the spec list, the Phantom's other components are just as impressive. The premium 160GB drives spin at 72,000rpm - an impressive speed for a notebook, which through RAID striping is very fast indeed.

Even more impressive is the huge 8MB L2 cache. In a Photoshop scripting benchmark - which relies heavily on the combination of fast RAM and cache - it shot through in record time.

On the downside the Phantom's battery life is so feeble it failed MobileMark06 outright, and during a timed DVD playback managed a measly 52mins before packing in.

Sure, it's heavy, loud and power-thirsty, but it's also one of - if not the - most powerful notebooks available.