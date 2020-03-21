KWFinder review

KWfinder gives beginners and mid-size businesses the tools they need to find better keywords, improve their search ranking, and do more of what works.

KWFinder is an all-in-one keyword and SEO tool and analysis platform. Its unique selling proposition is that it helps businesses find keywords that have low SEO difficulty but high search volumes. To put it differently, KWFinder accurately calculates how difficult it is to rank on a search engine results page (SERP) using a given keyword and finds the lowest-cost keyword that delivers the highest SERP ranking.

In addition to the keyword finder feature, you can use KWFinder to track how your pages rank over time, analyze backlinks to identify which are helping your search rankings and which are not, and deep-dive into site metrics on website authority and trustworthiness, organic vs. paid traffic, audience segmentation, and competitors.

Plans and Pricing

KWfinder annual plans are up to 40% cheaper than monthly plans, and you can subscribe to the basic plan, which is ideal for beginners, for about $30 per month with a year-long subscription. It gives you 100 keyword searches, 20 site lookups, and scraping of up to 2,000 backlinks per day, as well as up to 25 competitor keywords (the words that your competitors rank for) per search.

Small- to medium-sized businesses would be better off using the premium plan at about $40 per month for three users. This package provides 500 keyword searches, 70 site lookups, and scraping of up to 7,000 backlinks per day, along with unlimited competitor keywords per search.

The agency or enterprise plan that is tailored to large corporations and established businesses costs about $80 per month for 10 users. With this package, you can look up 1,200 keywords every day, scrape 15,000 backlinks every 24 hours, and access 700 suggestions of keywords related to your preferred search terms—based on KWFinder’s recommendations—so that you can choose those most relevant to your niche or industry.

(Image credit: KWfinder)

Features

Keyword Identification

KWFinder helps you identify the low-cost, high-traffic keywords that will maximize your search ranking improvements per dollar spent. Helpfully, the figures the service provides you with are exact rather than in ranges, as is common with some applications.

Competitor Analysis

Use 45 unique SEO metrics to learn what high-authority websites are doing well, what their strong and weak points are, and how your keyword selection compares to theirs. These metrics include domain authority, the number of external backlinks, the number of Facebook shares, visits per month, citation flow/trust flow (which are measures of page influence and reliability), and more.

Ranking Improvements

Based on the keywords you use, KWFinder will tell you how much organic traffic potential your site has. You can then benchmark this data against SEO and ranking goals and tweak your approach to iteratively improve the performance of your websites.

(Image credit: KWFinder)

Interface and In Use

KWFinder has a pretty comprehensive set of features but it manages to present all of your search and keyword data in a user-friendly interface that even beginners will find easy to use.

Quickly and easily toggle between services such as keyword search and domain search, see where your traffic is coming from, apply filters, differentiate between paid and organic searches, and see details on click-through rates, price per click, and total volumes all on a single, integrated dashboard.

Support

The tech team can be reached round the clock via email or live chat. Users who are a bit more hands-on can dive right into the technical documentation provided in the official FAQs and KWFinder knowledgebase. There is also an active YouTube page that posts how-to’s and general tutorials that are very thorough and broken down by topic.

For advanced help, such as for API access, you need to contact the tech team via an online form, and KWFinder handles such requests on a case-by-case basis.

(Image credit: KWFinder)

The Competition

There are many keyword and SEO tools on the market, but one of the best in terms of user satisfaction reviews is SpyFu. Here is how SpyFu compares with KWFinder:

Price and Features

KWFinder, at $30 per month for the basic plan, costs almost the same as SpyFu’s entry-level plan, which costs $33 per user per month. They both pack pretty similar features as well, from keyword and competitor search ranking information to SERP analytics, and both applications can be used by beginners as well as mid-sized businesses.

Market Niche

One notable difference between KWFinder and SpyFu is that the latter is better at identifying the keywords your competitors use if you do not have much to go on. KWFinder depends on the user to have an idea of who their competitors are and what terms they may be using in order to provide suggestions on the keywords you should use. Backlink scraping with KWFinder works the same way—you need to have an idea of which sites to scrape before you can make use of this feature.

Final Verdict

KWFinder is very easy to use. You can use simple features when you start off and can get to the more advanced options once you are ready or once your needs change. Breaking down search results and keyword statistics based on region, ranking, or spend is exceptionally straightforward, and you can get right into using the tool as soon as you start your subscription, which is perhaps its biggest selling point.