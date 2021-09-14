With the best antivirus software , you can rest easy with the knowledge that your computers and other devices are protected from malware and other potentially harmful programs. If you don’t have a reliable antivirus program installed, you leave your computer and its files vulnerable to attack from hackers and other malicious third parties.

In our Heimdal Premium Security Home review, we take a close look at a popular personal security program. It includes a full range of proactive and reactive tools to help you ensure your devices remain protected at all times.

Prices start at $74.96 for a one-year, three-device subscription (Image credit: Heimdal)

Plans and pricing

Heimdal Premium Security Home is available with various subscription lengths and terms. The cheapest option is an annual license for three devices. This comes with all antivirus and other security features, and there’s a 25% discount available that lowers the annual price to $74.96 ($99.95 at full price). In addition, you can avail of a 30-day free trial to test the software before you buy.

Two and three-year subscription options are also available, with a three-year, three-device plan coming in at just $149.96. You can also upgrade to five or ten devices, enabling you to install the program on all of your computers.

Now, it’s important to note that Heimdal Premium Security Home offers complete proactive and reactive protection. There’s also a Threat Prevention Home package (from $52.46 per year) that focuses on proactive monitoring and a Next-Gen Antivirus Home package (from $44.96 per year) that prioritizes virus and malware removal.

Heimdal Premium Security Home boasts a modern antivirus engine (Image credit: Heimdal)

Features

Although it isn’t the most feature-rich security program we’ve used, Heimdal Premium Security Home still has plenty to bring to the table. As you would expect, it boasts a suite of security and device protection features. Along with this, it uses a modern antivirus engine to ensure even the most recent malware is detected and removed.

The program is available across Windows, Mac, and Android devices, which is nice to see. All licenses support multiple installations, which means that you can use the program across your mobile and desktop devices.

One thing that this antivirus package does well is identifying system vulnerabilities. By doing this, it can add security patches to software and system components, ensuring sensitive or valuable data is never compromised.

The fact that Heimdal offers a full security package is also a plus. Rather than just providing malware detection and removal solutions like many alternatives, it adds proactive monitoring, including web monitoring, when you’re browsing the internet.

There are two parts to the program (Image credit: Heimdal)

Interface and in use

To get started with Heimdal Premium Security Home, simply download the program from the company website. You will be prompted to either start a free trial or to sign in to your premium account. When it comes to using the program, there are actually two separate components: Thor Foresight and Thor Vigilance.

Thor Foresight provides advanced proactive monitoring, ensuring your computer isn’t compromised by a sudden attack. It scans all incoming and outgoing traffic to make sure that malicious programs don’t break through your antivirus.

Meanwhile, Thor Vigilance uses more traditional antivirus methods to ensure your computer isn’t infected with malware or other harmful programs. You can schedule regular virus scans or complete one-off scans with the click of a button.

Take advantage of the help center or reach out to the Heimdal team for support (Image credit: Heimdal)

Support

The only live support option is online ticket submission, which may make it difficult to get a prompt response to any queries. The company does claim to respond to messages within 24 hours, and we received an answer to a few simple questions in just a couple of hours. Luckily, there’s a great knowledge base that contains comprehensive documentation and a suite of self-help resources.

Security

As one would expect, Heimdal Premium Security Home is backed by a suite of advanced security features. These include tools for proactive monitoring, along with a selection of reactive features designed to help you detect and remove malware and other harmful programs.

There are various proactive and reactive security features (Image credit: Heimdal)

Notable security features include advanced phishing protection, web browser security, traffic-based malware detection, and data leak prevention. On the reactive side, there’s a powerful firewall, modern antivirus, and a range of scanning and detection tools.

The competition

One of our favorite antivirus programs is Bitdefender Antivirus Plus, which comes in at just $19.99 per year. It’s offered by a leading digital security company and can be used to protect Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, and other devices.

Another attractive option is Kaspersky Anti-Virus, which does a great job of protecting your devices from ransomware and other modern forms of malware. This program doesn’t boast a huge range of advanced features, but it’s a decent choice if you’re just looking for a solid, no-frills program to secure your devices.

Final verdict

Heimdal Premium Security Home is a neat antivirus program for those who want to combine proactive monitoring with reactive malware detection and removal. The user interface is tidy, and although prices are a little high compared to some alternatives, you will still benefit from great value for money.

The bottom line: It’s worth considering other options, but Heimdal Premium Security Home might just be the best all-in-one security program for your needs.