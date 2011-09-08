Video: Best gadgets at IFA 2011

IFA 2011 was choc full of gadgetry this year, so we only thought it best that we reveal some of the best things we saw at the show in video form.

Some of the biggest companies in the world chose the conference in Berlin to showcase off their technological wares and reveal just what bits of kit they will be bringing out before 2011 comes to an end.

While the theme of the show was definitely tablets, there were some surprises to come out of IFA 2011 as well.

From crazy cameras to the slimmest gadgets, check out the video below where we unveil some of the bets of kit coming to a store near you soon.