How well do these new age tech jobs actually pay?

The pace at which technology is evolving means it's constantly creating new kinds of jobs. "The 'tech industry' operates within nearly every industry there is," says Julien Deslangles-Blanch, European director of the London-based digital, design and business education provider General Assembly. "Whether we're talking about the health sector, financial world or oil and gas, they all rely on the power of technology to keep them relevant in this new digital age."

Five years ago this wasn't the case – technology was seen as an add-on, an optional extra, and perhaps as a future-proof way of getting a leg-up on the competition. Now, technology is imperative to staying in business – and that means that the hunt for expertise in digital skills is on.

Read more: Sony WI-SP600N Wireless Headphones

Some of the changes in the last five years are obvious. The Social Media Manager is now a mainstream position in many companies, while the app economy has also prompted new kinds of positions to be created.

"The birth of apps has changed the landscape of business," says Deslangles-Blanch. "We're now seeing companies invest in building apps to communicate with their audience, which has produced a significant rise in the demand for developers, UX designers, data scientists and the like."

The growth of the cloud, too, is creating new roles. "As we store more and more data in the cloud, companies are bringing in data security experts to maintain high levels of protection," he says.

In this article, we're going to discuss the hottest new tech roles, not to mention how big a wage packet they command – and we'll round it all off with a look further down the road at the future (which won't be scary and dominated by some kind of slave-driving AI boss – well, probably not, anyway).