New Watchmen trailer digitally censored

Eagle eyed viewers will have noticed that the new trailer for Watchmen, the upcoming movie adaptation of Alan Moore's classic graphic novel, has been censored.

In a half-second shot, we see the whole group of Watchmen together in a photograph. Look closely and you will see that Dr Manhattan's private parts have been covered up with some rather rubbish CGI pants.

Director Zack Snyder has already confirmed that Dr Manhattan will be naked in the movie, albeit slathered in glowing blue CGI.

Digital erasing

Another recent movie trailer that suffered from the censor's CGI brush was the promo for Indiana Jones And The Kingdom Of The Crystal Skull.

In the movie, Indy is confronted by Russian soldiers brandishing guns. In the trailer, the guns were digitally erased.

It's understandable why the Watchmen trailer has been censored, as it's going out pre-watershed and without a rating, but let's hope that the movie doesn't suffer from the same censorship, or the whole thing will end up being quite literally a pile of pants.