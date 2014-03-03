BT offers 1,000 positions in youth job initiative

BT has promised to create more than 1,000 new apprenticeship and graduate jobs as part of a big recruitment drive for young people.

The jobs, which will focus on the IT, technology research and engineering sectors, are part of an effort by the telecommunications firm to get people back to work.

Of the 1,000 plus positions up for grabs, 300 jobs will be offered to graduates of science, technology and business courses, while 730 apprenticeships will be given to school and college leavers.

Most of the positions will be available at BT's research campus at Adastral Park, near Ipswich in Suffolk. There will also be other jobs on offer, including a call for Openreach engineers, and positions in finance, customer service and business development.

Training and jobs

BT will also provide 1,500 vocational training and work experience placements to young people over the next 18 months. The four to seven week positions are part of the Movement to Work initiative backed by the government and the Prince's Trust.

"This is a tough time in the job market, with almost a million young people across the UK struggling to find work. Every company needs to play its part in ensuring that Britain's future workforce isn't impaired by long-term unemployment," said Gavin Patterson, CEO of BT.

"BT has an exciting future ahead of it, investing in the UK's high speed broadband infrastructure, and advances in television and digital media. Through new apprenticeships, graduate training and the Movement to Work programme, we want thousands of young people in Britain to share in this future."

The news was welcomed by Vince Cable, Secretary of State for Business, Innovation and Skills, who encouraged other companies to follow suit.