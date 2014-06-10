Forget self-driving cars, Toyota wants us to fly

Do we have lift off?

Roads are rubbish. They have friction and traffic jams and white van men. The good news is Toyota might be working on a solution: Flying cars. Yep, you read that right - flying.

Recode reports that during Bloomberg's Next Big Thing Summit, Hiroyoshi Yoshiki, a managing officer at Toyota, fielded a question about whether we'll see flying cars in our lifetime, replying that the company's research and development lab is looking into them. Sadly though he claimed to be "very sceptical."

More promisingly the company is apparently working on ways to eliminate the friction caused by contact with the road, possibly in a similar manner to a hovercraft.

Sadly that won't do away with traffic jams or white van men, but one out of three is a good start.

