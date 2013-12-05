Digital beats paper as tax disc spins away into history

Just in case you thought dead tree pulp was making a comeback, the UK government has hammered another nail in the coffin that is paper by consigning the humble car tax disc to the annals of history.

Yes, that long-held annual tradition of trying to tear the disc from its perforated home, ripping it, swearing and then stuffing it into a too-small holder on your windscreen is at an end, with digital records now coming to the fore.

Of course that now means cameras will be monitoring our cars snooping out those who have paid up and those that haven't, but we bowed down to our Orwellian AI overlords years ago.

