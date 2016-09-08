Dead-in-the-water Pokémon Go Plus wearable on sale September 16

You've got to feel for the designers of the Pokémon Go Plus wearable. After a delayed release which saw it miss the Pokémon Go hysteria, it's now got a release date for September 16.

However, the wind has been well-and-truly knocked from its sails – during yesterday's iPhone 7 launch event, Apple announced that a feature-rich version of Pokémon Go will be coming to its Apple Watch.

The Pokémon Go Plus does have its price tag on its side though – at $35 (£34.99, around AU$45), its functionality may be limited, but it's a fraction of the cost of the $369 (£369, AU$529) Apple Watch Series 2.

Simple and colorful functionality

The colorful wearable will allow users to activate Pokéstops and catch Pokémon without having to take their phones out.

Connecting to a smartphone over Bluetooth, its design, inspired by a Pokeball, is clearly aimed at kids too, with a price tag that won't make parents sweat when sending little ones off to the park.

But you can't help but feel that its appeal has now been undercut by the full-fat Apple Watch app.