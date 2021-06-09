TouchBistro Inc point of sale (POS) review

TouchBistro Inc. is an all-in-one mobile Point of Sale (POS) and restaurant management system that helps to streamline the running of your restaurant.

It often comes up in conversations about the best POS systems for restaurants, thanks to its ease of use. Although, some online reviews suggest that it might not be quite as good as it appears at first glance.

In the rest of this TouchBistro review, we analyze every aspect of this company to help you determine if it’s a viable option for your next restaurant POS solution. We evaluate TouchBistro prices, main features, user interface and support, plus more, so you don’t have to.

TouchBistro POS system offers customizable, mobile POS solutions just for restaurants (Image credit: TouchBistro Inc)

TouchBistro POS plans and pricing

How much does TouchBistro cost? Good question! Expect to pay into triple figures each month to get the best from TouchBistro's restaurant management systems.

The TouchBistro website provides a small amount of pricing information, but there isn’t nearly as much transparency as we would have liked to see. According to the company’s website, POS licenses start from just $69 per month, which is comparable to the entry-level plans of most other companies.

This includes:

Various menu management

Table management

Analytics tools

24/7/365 customer service support

Unfortunately, though, there’s no readily available information about what higher-end plans are available or what they include.

Add-ons

There are various TouchBistro POS add-ons, shown below.

TouchBistro Inc POS pricing add-ons Add-on Cost Online ordering From $50/month Reservations From $229/month Gift card support From $25/month Loyalty From $99/month Self-serve kiosk From $69/month Digital Menu Boards From $20/month

On top of this, you can expect to pay some sort of card processing and/or transaction fees. However, these will vary according to your country/region, and the TouchBistro website provides no information about exactly what you will pay.

POS software licenses start at $69 per month (Image credit: TouchBistro Inc)

How does TouchBistro's POS system work?

TouchBistro POS software

Is TouchBistro POS cloud-based? Yes, partly. Although their software is hosted through an on-site server, the data in the POS application is stored in the cloud. Not only does this mean you can continue with customer sales without an internet connection, it also allows you to access company data from any browser.

The user interface itself is quite attractive and functional, if a little clunky. There are various add-on integrations available, including a kitchen display system, a self-ordering kiosk display, and a customer-facing display.

TouchBistro POS hardware

TouchBistro uses an iPad-based system that’s designed for ease of use and flexibility. Getting started is quite simple, and, in many cases, you'll be able to access professional technical assistance to ensure you’re up and running as soon as possible.

Small businesses will benefit from a streamlined single-iPad POS system, suitable when you have one terminal to take payments and manage orders. Medium-sized systems with up to five iPads can be used with a sixth iPad acting as the central terminal, for seated table transactions.

Larger systems can be custom-built with a more powerful computer as the central hub, allowing you to connect as many mobile devices as required.

The POS interface is simple and easy to use (Image credit: TouchBistro)

TouchBistro POS features and services

Like most restaurant-specific POS systems, TouchBistro offers a range of features designed to help you maximize occupancy, efficiency, and customer satisfaction.

✓ TouchBistro table management tool

One of our favorite features is TouchBistro’s table management tool. Sure, this isn’t unique by design, but it does let you create a unique floor plan that mirrors your restaurant to make order management easier everyday.

✓ TouchBistro Tableside ordering and payment

TouchBistro’s tableside ordering and payment tools stand out as excellent. Each feature provides staff with everything they need to maximize order value, ensure accurate order placement, and process payments fast and flexibly.

✓ TouchBistro analytics and reporting

There’s nothing worse than being forced to make important business decisions without knowing what you should be doing. TouchBistro POS systems assist you in making informed business decisions, by providing a range of powerful reports and in-depth analytics.

✓ TouchBistro's staff management and scheduling tools

Save time and simplify the scheduling process with TouchBistro's in-built tools. Easily create new rosters with the click of a button, track employee working hours and labor costs, and communicate directly with employees if there are any concerns.

✓ Inventory management

Calculate basic stock inventory at speed and monitor beverage costs with ease, thanks to TouchBistro's user-friendly inventory management feature.

✓ TouchBistro application integration

From WorldPay to Xero, 7shifts and QuickBooks, TouchBistro POS systems easily integrate with many of the restaurant industry's favourite applications.

✓ TouchBistro's Kitchen Display System (KDS)

With real-time performance feedback, order accuracy improvement and communication transparency between back of house and front of house staff, TouchBistro's KDS is one not to miss. Your team can minimise human errors and optimise every order without a blink: TouchBistro's POS will do the thinking for you!

TouchBistro’s analytics tools stand out as excellent (Image credit: TouchBistro)

TouchBistro POS support and customer care

TouchBistro provides a range of support services, including multinational phone support and email service through its online contact form. It also has local offices in the United States, Canada, the UK, and Mexico, which have their own local phone numbers and contact information.

There are also self-help resources available through the Support & Training center, including various setup tutorials and user guides. There are even useful videos detailing specific actions.

However, online customer reports don’t paint a great picture of TouchBistro’s support and post-sales customer care. The company receives a rating of 4.2/5 stars (from 308 reviews) on Capterra, a popular software review site, but its customer service rating is only 3.9.

A large proportion of reviews touch on poor customer care and support services, which is a major concern.

There are various self-help resources, but reports suggest that things might not be as good as they appear (Image credit: TouchBistro )

TouchBistro's POS competition

If you’re looking for a higher-rated restaurant POS service provider, we’d recommend checking out Upserve POS. Its software prices start from $59 per month, it uses a very flexible system, and its customer service is reported to be excellent.

Another great option is Square POS, which offers flexible POS services tailored to various industries. It doesn’t charge any monthly software fees, but you will be hit with 2.6% + 10c transaction fees.

Final verdict

All things considered, TouchBistro provides excellent restaurant POS solutions. Its customer service receives poor online ratings, but reports suggest that this is largely because its agents are slow and response times can be long.

At the end of the day, the company’s feature-rich software, competitive prices, and simple setup process more than outweigh these negatives. We’d recommend checking out TouchBistro if you’re looking for a powerful, customizable, data-driven POS program that’s designed specifically for restaurants.