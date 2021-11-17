This incredible PS5 SSD deal probably won't be beaten during Black Friday

Sometimes the best Black Friday deals can take place before the annual event itself, and in the case of this ADATA XPG GAMMIX 1TB SSD, that's exactly what's happened here.

One of the fastest PS5 SSDs on the market, the ADATA XPG GAMMIX S70 BLADE 1TB has dropped to its lowest price ever on Amazon. For just £123.40 (that's a saving of £52.88), you can expand your PS5 internal storage with a blazing-fast drive that meets all of Sony's technical specifications.

The SSD comes with a heatsink, too, so you don't have to worry about picking up a third-party solution. That makes the value of this deal even greater, as we rarely see PS5 SSD deals as good as this on drives that come with a heatsink.

If you're in need of more storage, we're rounding up all the best PS5 SSD Black Friday deals and Black Friday PS5 external hard drive deals this November so you don't miss out on any of the latest and greatest discounts.

(Not in the UK? Scroll down for deals in your region).

Today's best early Black Friday PS5 SSD deal

ADATA XPG GAMMIX S70 BLADE 1TB SSD: £176.28 Lowest ever price! ADATA XPG GAMMIX S70 BLADE 1TB SSD: £176.28 £123.40 at Amazon

Save £52.88 - This unmissable PS5 SSD deal from Amazon is unlikely to be beaten come Black Friday. This is the lowest price we've ever seen on one of the fastest PS5 SSDs on the market, and it comes with a heatsink and meets all of Sony's installation requirements. You'll want to snap this deal up today.

The ADATA XPG might not be the most recognizable name, but with read speeds of up to 7,400 MB/s and write speeds of up to 6,400 MB/s, this is one of the fastest PS5 SSDs on the market right now, and far exceeds Sony's read speed requirement of 5,500 MB/s.

You won't have to worry about any future PS5 games being held back either, as this SSD is actually faster than Sony's blazing-fast internal drive. At 1TB, you're also getting plenty of space to store games, as it's larger than the PS5's 825GB internal drive, which only actually gives you 667GB of usable storage.

More PS5 SSD deals

No matter where you live, you'll find all the lowest prices for PS5 SSDs from around the web right here, with offers available in your region.

More Black Friday deals