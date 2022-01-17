This incredible PS5 SSD deal drops Sony's recommended drive to its lowest-ever price

One of the best PS5 SSDs on the market is now down to its lowest-ever price at Amazon, and it comes with a seal of approval from PlayStation 5’s lead system architect, Mark Cerny.

The WD Black SN850 1TB Gaming SSD with heatsink is now just £149.99, which is an incredible saving of 42%. (Not in the UK? Scroll down for deals in your region.)

Again, this is the lowest price we've seen for this PS5-compatible SSD, and it even beats the deals we saw over Black Friday 2021 by some margin.

It's easy to see why the WD Black SN850 was recommended by Sony's Mark Cerny. It's capable of blazing-fast read, up to 7000 MB/s to be exact, and has a heatsink installed for ease of use. It also fits all of Sony's SSD requirements, so you don't need to worry about the drive not fitting or being too slow.

If you're running out of room on your PS5's internal storage, this is a fantastic SSD deal that is unlikely to beat any time soon, so don't miss out. This drive is also a great buy for PC gamers, too.

The PS5 only comes with 667GB of usable storage, and with the average game taking up anywhere from 20GB to 80GB, space can fill up quickly. This super-fast SSD meets all of Sony's specifications and you won't have to worry about any future PS5 games being held back either, as this SSD is actually faster than Sony's blazing-fast internal drive.

At 1TB, you're also getting plenty of space to store your games, so you won't have to keep deleting titles from your library and redownloading them in the future.

