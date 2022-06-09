This challenger browser is aiming to help restore order to your inbox

Audio player loading…

If you're looking for a different email option to the usual Gmail and Microsoft Outlook offerings, a new service is here from Vivaldi.

The browser maker has announced the launch of Vivaldi Mail 1.0, which much like its more illustrious rivals, is an email client built directly into your browser.

However, the company has looked to help its new release stand out from the crowd with a number of features that it hopes will attract consumer and enterprise customers alike.

Vivaldi Mail 1.0

"Vivaldi Mail is an ode to the original, simple, and reliable form of communication. And we hope you will enjoy using it as much as we have enjoyed building it for you,” said Vivaldi CEO, Jon von Tetzchner.

“Email can at times be chaotic and messy, but Vivaldi Mail is the partner you need to get the job done – keeping your mail organized and easy to navigate.”

The company says it designed Vivaldi Mail, available now on Windows, Mac and Linux computers, around "speed, elegance, and...customization", looking to provide users with the chance to make the service their own.

This includes Vivaldi Calendar and Vivaldi Feed Reader, giving you a one-stop portal for your schedules, to-do lists, news feeds and more along with your emails.

Users can combine all their email accounts - including Gmail, Outlook and Yahoo Mail - and manage them from within Vivaldi Mail, where they can then be classified and searched through to help locate messages quickly. Emails are also indexed, meaning users can search through them when offline, with prefetched mails indexed before they are opened.

Vivaldi looks to offer a range of customization options when it comes to folders and views, with the option to automatically place mails into different views, meaning it can appear across different folders if desired.

Different views can be toggled on or off via buttons and a search bar at the top, with seven central options available - Show Read, Show Custom Folders, Show Mailing lists, Show Feeds, Show Junk, Show Archive, and Show Trash. Although all active by default, users can turn specific selections on or off, meaning they shouldn't ever miss an important email.

There's also sixteen configurable shortcuts for activities such as composing new emails, replying to emails, and more, and the option to change between several different layouts depending on your preference.

New users can access the service by downloading the Vivaldi browser now, with existing users able to activate the new addition by clicking on Settings > General > Productivity features > Enable Mail, Calendar and Feeds.