The next Xbox Series X update could unlock a slew of new customization options

From simple wave patterns to celebrating Halo Infinite, Microsoft has allowed users to set dynamic backgrounds on Xbox Series X|S for some time now. But if a recent leak is to be believed, we could soon see a "Dynamic Backgrounds Editor", which will unlock a slew of new customization options.

Aggiornamenti Lumia, who's previously leaked numerous Windows stories, released a short clip over the weekend and confirmed details about the "Unnamed Project" app currently in development. Reportedly, this editor will allow users to create their own dynamic backgrounds for Xbox Series X|S.

As seen in the clip below, the tutorial lets the user create animated backgrounds with eight custom effects at once. Not only does this provide new tools for animating and customizing backgrounds, but users can also upload custom assets to the editor, both on Windows and Xbox.

Here is the upcoming unnamed project https://t.co/MSERWDVdAP pic.twitter.com/Jnwz1ChjeXMay 15, 2022 See more

Unfortunately, there's no guarantee the dynamic backgrounds editor will release to the public. As noted in Windows Central's report, many apps Microsoft tests often remain internal only, never seeing a wider release. There's every chance this tool could be intended for developer use only but right now, Microsoft has yet to officially comment on this leak.

How do I use Xbox dynamic backgrounds?

Microsoft has allowed players to customize their Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S for some time with a dynamic background, which adds animated elements to a static wallpaper. Sadly, if you're playing on Xbox One, you can't enjoy dynamic backgrounds as this feature is only available for new-gen players.

We've seen several dynamic backgrounds go beyond the standard designs, with a few based around Halo Infinite, Wasteland 3, Xbox Game Pass, and Grounded. If you're feeling a little nostalgic, you can even find ones based on the original Xbox UI and Xbox 360.

All you need to do is head to 'Settings', choose ‘General’, followed by ‘Personalization’, and finally, ‘My background’. If dynamic backgrounds aren't for you, Xbox also allows you to set your home theme to specific colors, use achievement artwork, or upload a static image of your choosing.