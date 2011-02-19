Is Apple planning to make televisions?

Apple TV to take on a whole new meaning?

A job posting on Apple's website suggests the company may be looking to bring its brilliant display tech to full-blown television sets.

Cupertino is currently advertising for someone to work on "Apple's next-generation Macintosh platforms spanning from notebook computers, desktop computers, servers, standalone displays, and TV."

The posting which is specific to "new power management designs and technologies" has many speculating the Apple might be preparing to enter the television game.

Apple TV for real?

The hype obviously arises from Apple's use of the word "TV" in the job description but, while it's fun to speculate, it would be difficult to see Apple entering an already-congested gogglebox market.

We'd hope for continued upgrades to the affordable, yet feature-shy, Apple TV set-top box.