Humax talks up next-gen Freesat boxes

Humax has talked about its plans for new Freesat boxes in 2010 – with the company looking to launch a new generation to take advantage of the latest in TV tech.

Despite having Freeview HD kit on the near horizon, Humax has not taken its eye off the Freesat ball and is planning the Foxsat HD 2 and Foxsat HDR 2 (Freesat+) as follow ups to its award-winning current boxes.

The Foxsat HD2 will bring Interactive TV including BBC iPlayer and ITV Player and auto detection of new channels or software, getting rid of the need to manually update the box.

Home network

Humax also indicated that it would integrate its home network solution, for content sharing through the home network and USB recording functionality.

For the digital video recorder Foxsat HDR T2, the same feature set will be there along with a hard drive to record on – with current talk suggesting that it will be a 1TB HDD, although this is not confirmed.

Both boxes will be 'portal ready'; in other words, ready for internet television – and should be available in Q3 2010.