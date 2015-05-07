HP teams with Ebuyer to debut £200 Ubuntu laptop

Ebuyer has quietly unveiled three new laptops, in partnership with HP, all using Canonical's Ubuntu 15.04 Linux distribution rather than Microsoft's Windows 8.1.

The cheapest model, the HP ProBook 255 G3, costs a mere £199.98 and comes with an AMD A4-5000 APU (Accelerated Processor Unit), a quad-core CPU with embedded Radeon HD graphics, clocked at 1.5GHz with 2MB cache and the performance slightly ahead of an Intel Celeron.

There's also 4GB of RAM, a 1TB hard disk drive, a DVD writer, a 15.6-inch 1366 x 768 pixel display, two speakers, Bluetooth 4.0, Wi-Fi, a 31Whr battery (with an estimated four-hour battery life), three USB ports (one of which is USB 3.0), VGA/HDMI, an Ethernet port and a card reader.

The Windows option

It's being joined by two more models; the ProBook 355, with an AMD A8 APU and 4GB of RAM, and the ProBook 455 with an AMD A10 APU and 8GB of RAM have also gone on sale. All three models are on preorder with expected delivery towards the end of the month.

If you don't want to wait and don't mind a smaller hard disk drive, then Ebuyer also sells a comparable laptop with Windows 8.1 (to be upgraded to Windows 10 later this year), with free BullGuard Internet Security package for £169.98 after a £30 cashback. You get a 500GB drive instead but it is good to know that you have the option to dual boot.