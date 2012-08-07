iOS 6 scalable to taller display, points to bigger iPhone 5 screen

Like many of you, we've been hoping the iPhone 5 will come with a larger touch screen.

Rumors of the iPhone 5 coming with a larger 4-inch screen have come a bit closer to reality thanks to a discovery made with the iOS development tool kit.

Using the beta version of iOS 6, TechRadar was able to stretch the screen to fit a 640x1136 resolution version, and everything scaled perfectly.

Though the higher resolution version of iOS 6 is only possible in a simulated setting right now, the fact that the option is included in the development kit points to the 4-inch screen on the iPhone 5 being a reality.

Four rows become five

Perhaps the most interesting factor is iOS 6 affords the addition of a fifth row of Apps on the home screen when scaled to the larger 640x1136 resolution.

When the same scaling process was tried with iOS 5.1, only four rows remained on the screen, with a layout more akin to that of the iPad's spacious home screen.

The addition of another row doesn't alter the interface of the iPhone very drastically, and is only a minor overhaul of the overall look and layout.

When iOS 6 is used on a current iPhone 4S, the layout remains identical to what we've been used to seeing since the phone's inception.

Even though the resolution does scale perfectly with iOS 6, until Apple officially reveals the specs and size of the iPhone 5, we won't be crossing a bigger screen of our wishlist just yet.

Via 9to5Mac