How to run Windows 10 on a Mac

Before you get started, there's one important thing to take into consideration: do you dual-boot or run Windows as a virtual machine? Each has its advantages and drawbacks, so it depends on how you intend to use it.

A virtual machine is a fantastic solution for many, as Windows 10 will remain accessible right on your OS X desktop, making it easy to jump back and forth to Windows as you need it. Unfortunately, this comes at a slight performance hit. And while you can get free virtualization software, you'll get better performance out of paid options.

Dual-booting Windows and OS X, on the other hand, is fantastic if you need to take full advantage of your Mac's hardware performance. The downside is that you will have to restart your computer to switch between using OS X and Windows, which can be tedious.