Apple announcement expected today?

More rumours and speculation - and on Vista launch day too

Could new Apple Mac Pros and Cinema Displays make their debut on Vista day?

Mac rumours site ThinkSecret is reporting that Apple will launch new products today - although what exactly the Cupertino company has up its sleeves is a mystery.

Think Secret speculates that the launch could simply see a refresh of Apple's ageing Cinema Display line, although it's also holding out the possiblity of a switch to new quad-core Xeon processors from Intel in its Mac Pro desktops .

What's not clear is why Apple would chose to announce something as mundane as new monitors when Microsoft is going cock-a-hoop with Vista across the planet. Maybe it's a case of today being a good day to bury so-so news, or maybe Apple is just trying to take some of the heat out of Microsoft's fire.

