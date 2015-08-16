Happy Birthday Internet Explorer!

When you think of the history of the internet, Microsoft's iconic Internet Explorer browser is never far away and it was with a heavy heart that Redmond finally decided to put the program out to pasture when Windows 10 arrived.

It has gone from hero to zero to…well…it's a respectful browser these days and it's not farfetched to say that the internet wouldn't be what it is today without the browser. That's not to say there's not been controversy, court cases and more over the years, as there has, and the software still rankles with any hardcore Netscape Navigator fans.

What follows is a look back at the tumultuous 20 years that Microsoft's first entry into the online market has enjoyed.