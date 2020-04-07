Remote working 'increasing risk' of breaches

The recent rise in employees working from home is causing a huge number of potential security risks to businesses, new research has claimed.

A report from security firm Centrify has revealed that nearly three-quarters (71 percent) of UK businesses think that home working is putting their organisations at risk.

Nearly half (46 percent) have already noted an increase in phishing attacks targeting their networks and data since implementing a policy of widespread remote working. Much of the UK has had to work from home where possible over the last few weeks in order to help stop the spread of coronavirus.

Risks

The research, which surveyed 200 senior business decision-makers at large and medium-sized UK firms, also found that 79 percent of organisations have increased their cyber security procedures to manage high volumes of remote access over the coming months.

The survey also noted additional fears that IT systems are at risk, with over half (53 percent) saying they believe that privileged IT admin remote access is at risk of security breach.

But there are signs of preparation for this increase in threat, with 73 percent of businesses providing staff with extra training on how to remain safe when working remotely, including specific training concerning verifying passwords and log-in credentials.

“It is essential that businesses and employees remain vigilant during these challenging times," said Andy Heather, VP, Centrify.

“Organisations of all sizes must prioritise security protocols when transitioning employees from an office to a remote working environment. This includes introducing professional training for all employees on how to operate IT and online infrastructure safely, and how to spot unusual or potentially malicious activity.”