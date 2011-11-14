Apple: 'We continue to investigate iOS 5 issues'

Apple has released a statement regarding the problems iPhone users have been having with the latest iOS 5 update, explaining that it is still looking into some of the issues that remain with the software.

The latest update – iOS 5.0.1 – was meant to tackle the issue of iOS 5 battery drain, but once it was downloaded some users believed that it actually made the battery life of their iPhone 4S and

iPhone 4

worse.

Check out just what iOS 5 offers in our iOS 5: What You Need To Know video.

In a rare statement, Apple contacted All Things Digital about the software update and explained: "The recent iOS software update addressed many of the battery issues that some customers experienced on their iOS 5 devices. We continue to investigate a few remaining issues."

The first iOS 5 update was released less than a week ago so it will be interesting to see how quick Apple turns around the latest update.

iOS 5 offers a number of new features including Android-style notifications, news lock screen functionality and iCloud.

Via All Things Digital