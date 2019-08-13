Phishing is the top security threat for businesses

A security service developed by the telecommunications firm Telefónica, in collaboration with McAfee and Allot, has revealed that the majority of the threats (89%) it has blocked so far are related to phishing.

During the first two months in which it was deployed, the security service also discovered that a new threat is created every six seconds and that small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are cybercriminals preferred target since they typically employ lower levels of cyber protection.

Telefónica designed its Conexión Segura Empresas (secure connection for businesses) to be scalable in order for smaller businesses to benefit from the same level of protection deployed at larger firms.

The service is installed in the core of the telecom's network where it analyzes all data that comes in from its subscribers and filters out any malicious content.

Protecting SMEs

In addition to filtering out anything malicious, Telefónica's service also prevents users from visiting websites that have been categorized as risky or inappropriate due to their content which helps businesses avoid website impersonation, fraud and data theft as a result of scams.

The security service can even protect employees' fixed and mobile devices if they are lost or stolen while connected outside of a corporate network according to the telecom.

Head of consumer and SME for EMEA at McAfee, Jesús Sánchez-Aguilera provided more details on the security firm's collaboration with Telefónica, saying:

“Our partnership with Telefónica and Allot has proven effective in providing protection for businesses, no matter the size. We believe that collaboration leads to innovation of the best cyber security solutions. Working together, we provide solutions to help businesses protect what matters, like customer data and intellectual property, regardless of the devices they use or the scale of their business.”

Now that Telefónica has successfully implemented a security service to protect SMEs, expect to see other telecoms follow suit as they try to protect their customers from phishing and other cyber threats which could cripple their businesses.

Via Computer Weekly