PayPal Plus and Stripe form part of new e-commerce infrastructure

Demand for products from e-commerce websites continues to grow massively according to software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider Ecwid. As a result, the e-commerce specialist has inked a series of partnership deals with payment providers including PayPal Plus.

Ecwid works with businesses that provide the component parts of e-commerce infrastructure such as site-builders, web hosts, point of sale companies and payment providers to develop solutions for small businesses. During its research the company found that new sign-ups in Europe grew by 143% in the first half of this year.

And, according to competitive analysis research from BuiltWith, Ecwid has seen its own user base grow by more than 200%. Ecwid already works closely with Stripe, but its new partnerships will add even more appeal to small businesses users looking to boost their capacity for selling goods and services online.

The collaboration also includes five other big names on the European payment provider front. Giropay delivers payment and verification solutions for merchants, while SOFORT provides bank transfer payment services. iDeal is one of the top online payment solutions providers in the Netherlands.

Meanwhile, cashless payments provider SEPA and Klarna, the installment payments specialist completes the list.

PayPal Plus

However, the highest profile addition to the partnership deals list is PayPal Plus, which allows merchants to accept local payment methods from within their e-commerce websites. The service offers convenience as it doesn’t require shoppers to use a PayPal login.

“The pandemic has made our mission to democratize access to commerce technology tools all the more meaningful and important,” said Ruslan Fazylev, CEO of Ecwid. “The ability to help small businesses worldwide move online quickly, tap into key marketplaces as well as access a range of payments solutions has enabled us to become the provider of choice and meet the needs of newly-online companies.”