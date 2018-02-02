Orange boosts e-health portfolio with Enovacom deal

Orange Business Services has boosted its healthcare proposition with a deal to acquire e-health provider Enovacom.

The deal, carried out on behalf of the company's Orange Healthcare arm, will see Marseille-based Enovacom become part of the firm within a few weeks.

Set up in 2002, the company offers a number of software products in the e-health sector, including offerings aimed at securing and managing communications between hospitals and their patients.

Enovacom products can be found in over 1,500 hospitals and other healthcare centres across Europe, helping these facilities to safeguard private and confidential data.

“By joining forces with Orange Healthcare, Enovacom's customers will benefit from the Orange Group’s wide-ranging skills and capacity to innovate in cloud computing, communication infrastructure, security, connected objects and customer experience. I am overjoyed that through this deal, Enovacom will continue to grow with respect for and in the interest of its employees,” Laurent Frigara and Renaud Luparia, Enovacom chief executives commented.

The deal is now expected to close within the next few weeks, signalling a major stage in the growth of Orange Healthcare and the Orange Group's e-health aims moving forward.

Orange Healthcare is looking to help simplify and streamline the way healthcare providers and centres keep in contact with their patients and each other, with Enovacom's neutral position allowing it to interface with all the major players on the market today.

“Incorporating the skills of a healthcare publisher like Enovacom enables us to move up the value chain to offer more comprehensive e-heath solutions to our customers and in particular to hospitals," said Thierry Bonhomme, Deputy CEO Orange Group.

"By acquiring such an innovative and effective player, we are strengthening our growth strategy in the healthcare market, especially under the Territorial Hospital Groups (Groupements Hospitaliers de Territoire) reform, which has made communication between hospitals and equipment interoperability a major issue."