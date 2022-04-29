New Avid bundles make pro-level audio editing accessible to everyone

Audio player loading…

Avid has unveiled new subscription packages for its industry-grade audio editing software Pro Tools, in a bid to attract the next generation of musicians to the platform.

The three monthly subscription bundles are supposed to make Pro Tools accessible to musicians of all experience levels.

Accompanying the launch are two new virtual instruments for the music-making tool. The platform will also feature integration with SoundFlow, an automation tool for faster production workflows.

Audio editing for beginners and pros

Pro Tools is one of the most popular DAW software tools on the markets. Despite its popularity, however, it seems entry-level musicians have been put off by the high costs, spurring Avid to launch its subscription model.

What can audiophiles expect - and which package would they need?

Pro Tools Artist is designed with entry-level musicians in mind. Boasting MIDI tools, music samples , and plugins, the media tech company states that it features “everything needed to make beats, write, record, and mix studio-quality music.” The plan is priced at $9.99/£8.00 a month or $99/£79 a year.

Pro Tools Studio has been created for artists who need a professional production toolkit, and includes increased track counts, Dolby Atmos support, and automation tools. Users will be billed $39.99/£34 a month or $299/£274 a year.

Pro Tools Flex is built for top-end musicians who need top-end post-production features. It’s essentially an upgrade of Avid’s Pro Tools Ultimate. The subscription comes in at $99.99/£79 a month or $999/£839 a year.

Users with active subscriptions to Pro Tools and Pro Tools Ultimate will automatically be upgraded to either the Studio or Flex package, depending on their current plan.

Francois Quereuil, Avid’s VP for Product Management for Audio and Music Solutions, was keen to emphasize Avid’s goal to make its tools more accessible to music creators.

“The new pricing for Pro Tools gives creators at every level, whether they’re working in music creation or audio post production, the ability to deliver their best possible sound no matter where they’re at in their career,” he said.

To coincide with the launch of Pro Tools’ tiered subscriptions, Avid has released two new virtual instruments available in all three packages: virtual drum machine GrooveCell and SynthCell, a virtual synthesizer.

The company also announced SoundFlow integration. SoundFlow Cloud Avid Edition, included in the Pro Tools Flex subscription, is for high-end production specialists seeking more efficiency in their melody-making.