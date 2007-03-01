Buffalo announces budget media streamer

Networking specialist Buffalo has officially announced its new media streamer, the LinkTheater Wireless-A&G Media Player (PC-P4LWAG). As we've previously commented, the new player doesn't stream HD, but a version coming later in the year will. The device features composite, S-video and (apparently much requested) SCART video outputs.
The new kit runs Mediabolic's Media Player software and is Intel Viiv-certified. The new player has support for 802.11a/b/g wireless networking and is expected to cost around £150.
The device also uses Buffalo's AOSS One-Touch security system and has a USB 2.0 port for connectivity with digital cameras and USB flash drives.
Format support:
- Audio: MP3, WMA, AAC, LPCM
- Image JPEG, BMP, PNG
- Video MPEG 1/2/4, WMV, XviD