Dell announces 'full rugged' Latitude E6400

Dell has unveiled its next generation 'fully rugged' laptop, constructed with materials used in military applications.

The Latitude E6400 XFR is by no means the first ruggedised laptop, but Dell is hoping that the inclusion of its Dell-exclusive PR481 material makes it harder than nails.

"It is engineered to meet the needs of even the most demanding customers in the harshest environments such as the military, first responders, field service technicians and those who require systems that meet 13 military specifications…including drop tests, sea fog, temperature extremes, thermal shock and explosive environments, to name just a few," blogs Dell's Patrick B.

The material is apparently twice the strength of magnesium alloy, and this helps give the laptop a 25 per cent higher 'drop specification' than its rivals.

Dell suggests that this is around four feet when the computer is off and closed and three foot with screen open and the computer fired up.