Acer reveals first AMD-powered netbooks

At it's launch event in Cannes yesterday, Acer also launched the first true AMD netbooks. We say 'true' because there have been AMD Vision-powered Acer thin and lights before like the Acer Ferrari One we've previously reviewed.

But for that model, you're looking at £400. The new Acer Aspire One 721 and Aspire One 521 should come in a lot cheaper than that and enable AMD to properly compete with Intel Atom in netbooks - after all, Acer is the number one vendor of netbooks worldwide.

Here's the basic skinny on the two models. The new netbooks come in two sizes, 10.1-inch and 11.6-inch and have a slim and light low profile design with glossy lid. Both have ATI Mobility Radeon HD 4225 graphics.

These netbooks aren't based on the AMD Vision platform.

Instead, each is powered by the AMD V-Series processor V105 alongside up to 4GB of memory. Each also has an HDMI port, but screen res is understandably lacking - you can get 1366 x 768 (WXGA) panel resolution on the Aspire One 721, but not on the lower end model.

Each also has a webcam, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi. We'll be bringing you a hands-on with the Aspire One 521 imminently on TechRadar.