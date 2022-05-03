Live
Mobile Industry Extra: May 2022
News in brief and job news from across the mobile industry
Former Vodafone CTO joins BAI Communications
BAI Communications has appointed industry veteran Steve Pusey as chair of its board. Pusey served nine years as Vodafone CTO, having also had spells at Nortel and BT.
