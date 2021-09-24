Joomla turns 16 and looks back on the evolution of the CMS market

I could list all the technological changes that have been made in J4 under the hood or I could list all the changes that have been made in terms of new features and functionality and you can read about that at www.joomla.org/4. Instead I would like to emphasise a renewed vision in making “Joomla4all”.

Joomla means “all together”. From the founding of Joomla we have taken pride in reducing the barriers to entry. We removed the barrier of cost, we removed the barrier of language and we removed the barriers to change found in a closed source application.

For many years we have talked about responsive web design - the ability to use a website on any device. What we haven’t talked about is responsible web design - the ability for everyone to use a web site equally. With Joomla 4 a huge effort has been made to improve accessibility. In German they use the word barrierfrei which translates as barrier free and that really describes what we have tried to do and what we will continue to do.

In 2021 we all agree that you shouldn’t discriminate against someone because of differences in their race, religion, gender or sexuality. So why is it OK to discriminate against someone because of a physical difference? It is not. Nor do I truly believe anyone reading this believes that to be OK either.

Joomla 4 will not magically make your website accessible. What Joomla 4 can do, and what we’ve been really working hard on, is to make sure that everyone is able to build a website with Joomla. That Joomla will not produce inaccessible code and that Joomla gives you the tools you need to ensure accessibility is part of the building process and not something done afterwards if at all.

So is Joomla 4 Barrier Free? Not yet and I don’t believe it can ever be. There will always be more to do, more barriers that we can remove and newer techniques and standards to adopt.

“Do the right thing. It will gratify some people and astonish the rest.” - Mark Twain