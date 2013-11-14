Small businesses to duke it out in O2 and Twitter Social League

O2 Business is giving qualifying 'small and mid-sized' businesses (SMBs) a chance to sign up to its new Social League, a social media leader board that will let SMBs track, rank and compare their Twitter popularity against others.

On Social League, businesses will be able to check social activity using a dashboard that lets them look over milestones and achievements.

As an incentive to join, the Telefonica-owned operator has partnered with Twitter to give qualifying businesses that sign up £50 credit to splash out on the micro-blogging website's new small business advertising platform.

Free advice

As part of the joint scheme, O2 will dish out tips to SMBs through Twitter on marketing and best practice. Additionally, it will run a two-week long competition on Twitter from November 18 on its business account that will see one business snag a year's free advertising on it.

Barry Collins, Director of SMB EMEA at Twitter, said: "People around the world use Twitter to grow their small businesses by connecting with existing customers and reaching out to new ones. We are excited to be working with O2 to help SMBs in the UK effectively market themselves on Twitter, both organically and using our self-service advertising platform."

Twitter recently served up a free online guide to help small businesses learn about Tweeting, retweets, hashtags and customising profiles, along with how to develop their presence on the social network.